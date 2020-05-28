Aidan Russel-McCorkle, Shee Paw and Gretchen Collier, three recent graduates of Madison County High School, have been awarded college scholarships created by the Community Affirmation Committee of the Madison County Democrats.
Russel-McCorkle, the first place winner, is headed to Georgia Tech to study engineering; Shee Paw, second place winner, will attend the University of North Georgia, while Gretchen Collier is headed to UGA in Athens. The awards of $1,000, $500, and $100 will go toward tuition.
Students were asked to address the question, “How can equality, diversity, and inclusion thrive in Madison County?” All three students chose to address the question with an essay. Each essay reflected on personal experience and the need for tolerance and understanding.
According to Clyde Verhine, Chairman of the Madison County Democratic Committee, the mission of the Community Affirmation Subcommittee is twofold: to engage the community in meaningful discussion and to promote educational endeavors.
“Members of the the subcommittee were adamant that the scholarships be administered in a non-partisan way,” he said. “And I believe they succeeded in doing just that.” Verhine explained that the three scholarship judges were chosen from the local community and none had any affiliation with Madison County Democrats.
“We’re really proud of all of our high school graduates, and proud of these three in particular,” said Verhine. “Keeping focused on the future, and being willing to participate even during this pandemic, shows these students are dedicated to their educational careers. We wish them the very best and hope our efforts have been able to help them on their way.”
