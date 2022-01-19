Three Madison County residents were named to the Dean’s List at Valdosta State University.
The were:
•Rebekah Foley of Hull
•Charles Foley of Hull
•Olivia Fortner of Carlton
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 19, 2022 @ 8:09 pm
