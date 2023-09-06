Judge Lawton Stephens swore in three new Athens Technical College Board of Directors — Phil Bettendorf, Judge Cheveda McCamy and Mike Sale — at the College’s first board meeting for the school year on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The directors each began three-year terms that took effect July 1, 2023.

Bettendorf is a senior vice president for Synovus Bank and has been with the company for 29 years. Bettendorf received both his undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Georgia as well as a diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. In addition to this, Bettendorf has been active in his community by being a member of the Rotary Club of Athens, a graduate and volunteer of LEAD Athens, past president of the Athens Symphony and past chair of the Athens Tech Foundation board, to name a few. Bettendorf is currently an active member on the Piedmont Athens Regional operating board as well as a member of the Executive Board for the Northeast Georgia Boy Scouts of America for which he received the Silver Beaver award from the council in 2022.

