Brooke Fleming, Cory Yarbrough and Nick Moss made history as the first set of three students to represent Madison County FFA in National Proficiency competition in one year. They are also the first to do so virtually.
Fleming, Yarbrough and Moss each won the state title in their respective categories and submitted an application for judging. Their application scores earned each of them a final four ranking, Fleming in swine production placement, Yarbrough in diversified livestock production placement, and Moss in agricultural mechanics design and fabrication.
In lieu of in-person interviews that typically take place at the National FFA Convention, each student created a five-minute video including an introduction to their project and answers to three project-specific questions submitted by the judges.
“We would like to thank Mr. Clint Orr and the Madison County High School Audio/Visual Technology students for their assistance in producing these videos,” FFA leaders said.
Each student's category results will be announced live during the Virtual National FFA Convention to be broadcasted on RFD-TV and www.ffa.org. Moss's results will be announced during the second session Tuesday, Oct. 27. Yarbrough will learn his ranking during the second session Wednesday, Oct. 28, and Fleming will discover her placing during the second session Thursday, Oct. 29.
“We invite you to watch along and support these students,” FFA leaders said.
