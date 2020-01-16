Two Madison County natives graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus in the fall, receiving their diplomas Dec. 13.
Laurel Palmer, Danielsville, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting.
Marianne Christian, Danielsville, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.