Two Madison County students graduated from Valdosta State University in the spring of 2022.
Christopher Armel of Comer earned the education specialist in special education.
Rebekah Foley of Hull earned the bachelor of fine arts in mass media.
Updated: July 13, 2022 @ 9:50 am
