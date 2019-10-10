“Under the Stars,” a "pageant featuring the exceptional students of Ila Elementary School,” will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, in the school cafeteria.
The cost is $5 at the door. All proceeds benefit the Community-Based Instruction fund at Ila Elementary.
