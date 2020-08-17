The University of North Georgia recently recognized students for making the Dean’s List for summer 2020.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Local students making the Dean’s List included:
•Taylor Abernathy of Commerce
•Briana Branch of Commerce
•Sarah Gonzalez of Commerce
•Austin Hill of Commerce
•Isahias Molina-Veronico of Commerce
•Taylor Mullins of Commerce
•Tyler Rice of Commerce
•Marissa Tash of Commerce
•Jade Yang of Commerce
•Amber Ingram of Carlton
•Jonathan Crouse of Colbert
•Kayla Martin of Colbert
•Clayton Christian of Comer
•Lauden Ernst of Comer
•Jessica Jacobellis of Comer
•Caleb Brooks of Danielsville
•Brandon Highfill of Danielsville
•Brittany Neveils of Danielsville
•Kaylee Ray of Danielsville
•Carrie Dove of Hull
•James Faulkner of Hull
•Savannah Butler of Ila
•Hillary Ellis of Royston
•Peyton Hall of Royston
•Alicia Hull of Royston
