Local students were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning a 4.0 GPS during the fall semester 2022 at the University of North Georgia include:
Andrea Galindo-Madera of Athens
Bryan Garcia of Athens
Jack Heil of Athens
Charlotte Roberts of Athens
Hannah Marcengill of Bowman
John Bray of Colbert
Ronald Dixon of Colbert
Cody Fields of Colbert
Parker Minish of Colbert
Cheyenne Nicholson of Colbert
Kalayjah Pate of Colbert
Jared Carter of Comer
Sydney Prince of Comer
Baylee Roberts of Comer
Anna Ta of Comer
Leia Brown of Commerce
William Hart of Commerce
Morgan Marr of Commerce
Raymond Nichols of Commerce
Lauren Porter of Commerce
Madison Smith of Commerce
Ashlyn Hartley of Danielsville
Addie Haynes of Danielsville
Macy McGinnis of Danielsville
Michelle Perry of Hull
Lane Greene of Nicholson
Megan Milian of Nicholson
Rachel Brown of Royston
Aidan Kimsey of Royston
Kranden Oliver of Royston
Conner Flores of Winterville
Lily Herndon of Winterville
Jack Todd of Winterville
DEAN’S LIST
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Local Dean's List honorees included:
Julia Decatrel of Athens
Chisom Emegwam of Athens
Faith Vieira of Carlton
Jacob Bray of Colbert
George Whittington of Colbert
Tamia Smith of Colbert
Abigail Rogers of Colbert
Anna Strickland of Colbert
Bentley Strickland of Colbert
Tristen Reese of Comer
Leah Lomas of Comer
Joseph Prescott-Reynard of Comer
Tyler Rice of Commerce
Marietta Martin of Commerce
Mari Kennedy of Commerce
Wyatt Dalton of Danielsville
Isaac Palmer of Danielsville
Edward Nido of Danielsville
Audrie Sartain of Danielsville
McKenna Coile of Danielsville
Austin Tyner of Hull
Ansley Lapczynski of Hull
Zandy Gallardo Gonzalez of Hull
Carlos Turcios of Hull
Kelly Still of Monroe
Mccullough Erickson of Nicholson
Dylan Christian of Nicholson
Emmalee Leuthner of Nicholson
Katie Deitz of Nicholson
Matthew Gaddis of Royston
Avery Mcgarity of Royston
Marlena Garmon of Royston
Anna Vaughn of Royston
Ariel Osterloh of Royston
Hannah Wheeler of Winterville
Carson Loveless of Winterville
Austin Gabriel of Winterville
Jacob Bowman of Winterville
Morgan McGarity of Winterville
