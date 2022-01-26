The University of North Georgia awarded about 900 degrees and 30 certificates to graduates in the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17-18 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Local graduates included:
•Kevin Jones of Hull, with Distinction with an Associate of Arts in Film and Digital Media
•Cara Norton of Royston, with Distinction with an Associate of Arts in Communication
•Grace Moore of Nicholson, with an Associate of Arts in Film and Digital Media Pathway
•Juan Rodriguez of Athens, with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration
•Alexander Fernandez of Athens, with an Associate of Science in Computer Science
•Trista Gunnells of Danielsville, with an Associate of Science in Middle Grades Educ Pathway
•Austin Hill of Commerce, with an Associate of Science in Poultry Science Business
•Victor Murillo of Commerce, with an Associate of Science in Biology
•Kayla Beauchamp of Commerce, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Associate of Arts in History
•Caleb Brooks of Danielsville, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Digital Media
•Jacob Hill of Commerce, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Bachelor of Science in Film and Digital Media
•Brittany Neveils of Danielsville, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
•Kara Hardesty of Nicholson, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
•Mohmed Momin of Hull, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Systems
•Emily Olson of Athens, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design Technology for Theatre
•Abby Mnatzaganian of Colbert, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
•Justin Reddick of Winterville, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Human Services and Delivery Administration
•Cheyenne Dycus of Hull, with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
•Shayla Gray of Comer, with a Bachelor of Science in Biology
•Elizabeth Vaughn of Hull, with a Bachelor of Science in Biology
•Elizabeth Herrs of Winterville, with a Master of Science in Kinesiology
