For the summer 2023 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 460 degrees and 43 certificates to graduates. Almost 300 graduates participated in the summer 2023 commencement ceremony held Aug. 4 at the Convocation Center at UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.
- Marilyn Alva-Arroyo of Athens graduated with an associate of science in the education pathway.
- William Chambless of Athens graduated with an associate of science in the criminal justice pathway.
- Wyatt Chandler of Commerce graduated with an associate of science in the poultry science-business pathway.
- Amber Ortiz of Royston graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- Kelly Still of Monroe graduated with distinction with an associate of arts in the business administration pathway.
- Lorena Valdivieso of Winterville graduated with a bachelor of business administration in accounting.
- Osvaldo Zacarias-Torres of Colbert graduated with distinction with an associate of arts in the business administration pathway.
