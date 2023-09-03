More than 300 distinguished and accomplished students were named to Valdosta State University's summer 2023 dean's list.
Dean's list honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU.
To qualify for the dean's list at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Developmental studies, transient and graduate students are not eligible for dean's list status.
Local students named to the list include Trevor Ard of Colbert and Jordyn Hearst of Athens.
