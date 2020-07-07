Parker Varnadoe was selected from a crowded field as the second-place winner in the Georgia 4-H 2020 Dean’s Award for the Bill Edwards Communication and the Arts project.
Meanwhile, Kaylie Goldman placed in the top five for Family and Consumer Sciences.
Georgia 4-H, the state’s largest youth leadership development organization, provides opportunities for students to gain mastery of skills and knowledge and to demonstrate generosity through civic engagement. The 4-H Dean’s Awards provide Georgia 4-H’ers the chance to showcase their talent, hard work, and commitment to their community. The Dean’s Awards are very competitive and one of the highest honors Georgia 4-H members can earn.
A Dean’s Award is presented every year in each of the following five main project areas: Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (including STEM); Civic Engagement and Citizenship; Family and Consumer Sciences; William “Bill” Edwards Award for Communications and the Arts; and James Harris Award for Leadership. First place winners receive Master 4-H’er status, a $500 scholarship, and recognition at the Georgia 4-H Day at the Capitol.
Competitors submit a cumulative portfolio, much like a resume, highlighting their accomplishments from throughout their 4-H career. The portfolios are judged by project area experts, and high-scoring submissions are invited to participate in a separately-judged interview session. This year, the finalist interview sessions were conducted in a virtual setting due to pandemic restrictions, giving youth the chance to gain interview skills and experience with online conferencing.
As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact your Madison County Extension Office at 706-795-2281.
