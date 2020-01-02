Colbert’s Trudy Ward, a freshman at Young Harris College, was named to the President's List for the fall 2019 semester.
Students named to this list must maintain a 4.0 average. Ward is a public policy major who serves on the student conduct board at Young Harris College. She plays oboe in the concert band and piccolo in the pep band.
