Weld Ready graduates

Pictured (first row, L-R) are Caden Jones, Levi Haney, Sam Gurley, Dakota Brooks, David Eckel, Jr., Dakota Brooks (not pictured), and Ja’den Arnold; (second row) Sid Jessup (Northeast Georgia Regional Commission-WorkForce Innovators), Dr. Sheila Dunham (Foothills-Madison Site Director), Ginni Edwards (Foothills Madison Career Specialist), Carol Rayburn-Cofer (Workforce Development Director-Northeast Georgia Regional Commission), Pete McGill (WorkForce Innovators), James Jarrell (Caterpillar Employee /Welding Instructor), Dr. “J ” -Robert Johnson (Motivational Speaker/Instructor), and Irene Munn (Foothills Regional Career Pathways Coordinator).

Approximately 40 people attended the Madison Foothills Site -Weld Ready Completion Ceremony Thursday, May 11.

“Our 'hats off' to the seven young men who recently completed the intensive nine-week Foothills Education Charter High School WeldReady program!” said Foothills leaders. “We are so proud of our students: Ja'den Arnold, Dakota Brooks, David Eckel, Jr., Samuel Gurley, Levi Haney, Caden Jones, and Dylan McClure.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.