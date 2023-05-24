Approximately 40 people attended the Madison Foothills Site -Weld Ready Completion Ceremony Thursday, May 11.
“Our 'hats off' to the seven young men who recently completed the intensive nine-week Foothills Education Charter High School WeldReady program!” said Foothills leaders. “We are so proud of our students: Ja'den Arnold, Dakota Brooks, David Eckel, Jr., Samuel Gurley, Levi Haney, Caden Jones, and Dylan McClure.”
The Foothills welding program positions students to earn American Welding Society certifications that align closely with local employer needs. All seven Foothills students passed and received the American Welding Certification. Other certifications earned are OSHA 10, CPR/AED/First Aid, Fork Lift, and Lean Six Sigma White Belt, as well as professional skill training.
This program is a collaboration between Foothills, WIOA (Workforce Innovators of America), and the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission. The goal is to prepare workforce candidates for jobs through intense short-term skills training. They work with employers and staffing agencies to understand the local workforce's needs and then prepare students through short-term skills training to meet those needs. This group represents the third WeldReady Cohort at the Madison County Foothills campus.
