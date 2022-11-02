This area needs welders.
And students at Foothills Education Charter High School are stepping up to fill those rolls.
Foothills instructors and administrators held a ceremony Oct. 27 at the school in Danielsville to pay tribute to 10 students who completed the charter system’s “Weld Ready” program, which provides the students with training and certification to apply for welding positions.
That program is offered through the multi-site program, which includes Madison County and 14 other Foothills sites.
Those recognized include Camille Garrett, Alyssa Henson, Isaiah Granger, Patrick Dalton, Bobby Bales, Fernando Jaramillo, Timothy Benofsky and Colter Singh, Levi Murray and Patience McCarty.
The training, which is offered through Foothills, would cost each student $5,000 to complete on their own.
