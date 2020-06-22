Madison County High School graduate Chase West is among the 14 recipients of the 2020 Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) Scholarships for Agriculture awarded to graduating high school seniors. West is one of seven students to receive a $3,000 scholarship. The other seven students received $1,500 scholarships.
The scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding high school graduates who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College, according to a press release from Madison County Farm Bureau.
West, the son of Tommy and Lisa West of Comer. He plans to attend the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) in the fall to major in animal science.
“Agriculture is Georgia’s leading economic sector. The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture would like to keep it that way, which is why it continues to invest in the bright minds that will power our industry in the future,” said Lily Baucom, executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture.
West has been an active 4-H and FFA member since 2013. He served as vice president of the MCHS FFA Chapter for three years, was the Georgia FFA Area II representative and served as a Georgia Junior Livestock Ambassador for the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. He was a member of the Madison County FFA Livestock Junior & Senior Judging teams that won state competitions. He also received the state high individual score for livestock and dairy judging.
West belonged to the MCHS National Honor Society and the MCHS Beta Club for four years and to the MCHS Anchor Club for two years.
West also received a $1,000 scholarship from the Madison County Farm Bureau in recognition of his involvement with agriculture and to support his future career plans. MCFB has been advocating for local farmers since 1941. To learn more about the agricultural programs MCFB offers contact 706-795-2104 or visit www.gfb.org
The GFA is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to advancing Georgia agriculture and creating healthy communities. The GFA works with Georgia Farm Bureau and other agricultural and educational organizations throughout Georgia to achieve its mission. The foundation is governed by a board of directors comprised of farmers, educators and Georgia agricultural leaders.
To achieve its mission, the GFA funds projects that increase the public’s understanding of agriculture; offers scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture and funds leadership development programs. To make a tax-deductible donation or learn more about the foundation, visit www.gafoundationag.org or contact GFA Executive Director Lily Baucom at 478-405-3461 or lrbaucom@gfb.org.
