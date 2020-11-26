Madison County students have the week off to observe Thanksgiving.
Here’s a look at what some students at Comer Elementary School are thankful for:
Mrs. Heather Thompson’s class (fourth grade)
I am thankful for my mom because she is hard working and takes care of me. Danielle Brewer
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they do everything for me and my brother also. Daw Mini
I am thankful for my family because they’ve been with me whenever I needed them. Dalia Thaw
I am thankful for a lot of things, but the one thing that I am most thankful for is to go to school every day, except the weekends. Alissa Birkett
I am thankful for my friends and family because they are kind. They are kind to me because if I am sad they would comfort me and make me feel better. Aleah Barnett
I am thankful for my family because they did lots of things for me, like getting me food and a house, and they take care of me and love me. Colby Goodson
I am thankful for my sisters because they play games with me. I am thankful for technology because we can learn on it. Govani Reh
I am thankful that I have a good mom, dad and brother. Joseph Flowers
I am thankful for all the trees around me because they give me oxygen so I can survive. I am thankful for football because it can help me catch baseballs, tennis balls, softballs, and other types of sport balls. Caleb Evans
Mrs. Misty Costello’s class (kindergarten)
"I am thankful for my stuffed animals." by Lawson
"I am thankful for my teachers." by Jayda
"I am thankful for teachers" by Rylee
"I am thankful for teachers." by Jamie
"I am thankful for Mrs. Costello." by DJ
"I am thankful for Mrs. Costello and Mrs. Stuchell." by Chloe
"I am thankful for everything." by Cody
"I am thankful for my class." by Zayden
"I am thankful for my mom and my baby sister." by Brielle
"I am thankful for my teachers and my mom and my friends." by Dylan
"I am thankful for Adalyee and Brielle." by Angelina
"I am thankful for my friends." by Joshua
"I am thankful for my cat, my mom, and my baby sister." by Hudson
"I am thankful for Mrs. Costello." by Heaven
"I am thankful for my dog, my cat, and my brother." by Harrison
"I am thankful for my Gaga." by Charlotte
Mrs. Laura Minish’s class (first grade)
I am thankful for Mrs. Dobbs and Mrs. Minish. Kalvin Woodruff
I am thankful for the Army that saves the world. Makeyis Davenport
I am thankful for my family. Violet Buechler
I am thankful for Mrs. Minish. Laney Lee
I am thankful for my family. Sadie Walmsley
I am thankful for my video games. Xander Newbury
I am thankful for my family and my friends and my school. Ella Self
I am thankful for everything and teachers and my mom and dad and friends. John LaVere
I am thankful for Mrs. Minish. Marilyn Powell
I am thankful for my family. Caroline Smith
I am thankful for John. Jackson Davis
I am thankful for Minish. Bethany Wallace
I am thankful for unicorns. Alexis North
I am thankful for helping mom helping me clean and washing dishes. Jace Kelley
And written with the Brailling machine by Brody Erwin: I am thankful for my mom and my dad.
Mrs. Sheree Scogin’s class: (this is a mix of K-2nd grade students)
I am thankful for toys because they are fun to play with.- Braylen Rucker
I am thankful for my friends because they play with me.- Liam Valencia
I am thankful for playing my PS4 because I have awesome games. - Quartezz Upshaw
I am thankful for my family because they buy me toys. - Jase Noell
I am thankful for my mom because she buys me things. - Amarion Callaway
I am thankful for my friends and cousins because they play with me. - Gabriel Owensby
