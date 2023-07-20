William Becker of Athens was recently named to the College of Charleston spring 2023 dean’s list. Becker is majoring in classics.
To quality for the dean’s list (distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation’s top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.
