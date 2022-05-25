Madison County Charter School System Superintendent Mr. Michael Williams was awarded the 2022 Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) President’s Award at the spring Bootstrap Conference in Savannah.
The honor is for superintendents for outstanding leadership in their school system and community.
Nominated by the Northeast Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency executive director, Laurie Allison, Williams was selected by members of the GSSA Board, including Executive Director John Zauner.
In her nomination letter, RESA Executive Director Laurie Allison shared:
“As an actively engaged instructional leader, he has focused on accelerating student learning at all levels of the organization. Under his leadership, the school system has significantly increased participation and success in both advanced placement and dual enrollment courses. The Madison County graduation rate is the highest in history at 95.3%. Additionally, Mr. Williams has increased advanced content course offerings and student success at the middle school level. His commitment to student support propelled the creation and implementation of a new early learning program to serve 150+ preschool and pre-kindergarten students. Mr. Williams’ instructional vision is making a mark on the system and the community.”
Allison added that Williams “is an actively and positively engaged educational leader.”
“As a member of the Charter System Foundation Board and the NEGA RESA Board of Control Vice Chairman, Williams advocates for policies and flexibility that meet the needs of all students,” she said. “He leads efforts to bring all community leaders together to support education in his role as the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce. Williams’ successful leadership has been recognized as the ‘Madison County Leader of the Year Award’ recipient through the Chamber of Commerce. He is a strong supporter of GAEL, GSSA and GSBA collaboration. Michael Williams is an advocate for public education and leads with a strong, positive culture.”
