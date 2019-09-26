Nathaniel Wilson of Comer was named to the Summer 2019 President's List at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the President's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
