Working on Bryan’s Butterfly Garden

The Colbert Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization parents, staff members and students worked to give Bryan’s Butterfly Garden a facelift Saturday, April 30. This garden was created in honor of Bryan Roach. His mom, Jackie, is a retired teacher from Colbert.
