Ten Madison County football players received all-region honors for Region 8-AAAA for the 2022 season.
Camden Smith was named as the region’s “Athlete of the Year.” Red Raiders named to the region’s “first team” included Braxton Waller on the offensive line, and Cole Hillsman, cornerback. Second-team members include Vick Hajdu, wide receiver; Deshaun Johnson, tight end; Will Huntsinger, offensive line; Wyatt Morrs, offensive line; Walker Simmons, offensive line; Bryson Drake, linebacker and Casen Duggins, safety.
