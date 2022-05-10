Eighteen Madison County track members qualified for the state finals in Albany this week with their performances this past weekend at the state sectionals at North Oconee High School.
“All of the coaches are extremely proud of these athletes they have worked their butts off all year and we can wait to see how they place,” said track coach Joe Barnett. “The plan is to bring home some metals!”
Boys earning a trip to the finals include:
•400: Jakeem Johnson
•4x400 relay: De Davis, Vick Hajdu, Gabe McCary, Jakeem Johnson
•High jump: Chris Rhodes (first in the sectionals) and Antwan Reid
•Discus: Zahmerius Shiflet
•Shot put: Ty Chappell, Will Huntsinger and Z Shiflet
Girls earning a trip to the finals include:
•400 and 200: Vasey Askins
•4x400 relay team: Mionna Gillespie, Stephanie Adair, Kylie Schubert and Vasey Askins
•4x800 relay team: Linslei Wood, Lakin Wood, Taylor Pruitt and Kylie Schubert
•Discus: Ciara Simmons
•Shot put: Kaylea Wiley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.