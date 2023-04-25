A sport for all ages

Pictured is the tournament’s youngest pitcher, 10-year-old Alexzander Schmidt, playing a game against the oldest pitcher, 93-year-old Charles Mathis.

4-Stakes Horseshoes held its Hull Spring Open April 15, a tournament sanctioned by the Georgia Horseshoes Pitchers Association.

“We had a great day to allow 44 pitchers to enjoy a full day of pitching,” said organizers. “We had young pitchers older pitchers, ages ranged from 10 to 93, new pitchers, and even a pitcher from Nevada (Jim Hatch)!”

