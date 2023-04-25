4-Stakes Horseshoes held its Hull Spring Open April 15, a tournament sanctioned by the Georgia Horseshoes Pitchers Association.
“We had a great day to allow 44 pitchers to enjoy a full day of pitching,” said organizers. “We had young pitchers older pitchers, ages ranged from 10 to 93, new pitchers, and even a pitcher from Nevada (Jim Hatch)!”
The 30-foot Championship Class was won by Dale Marteney who had a 4/1 record and pitched 61%. Larry Davis was second with a 61.5% average and Coni Hix was third with a 53.5%.
Jeff Coile won the 40-foot Championship Class, pitching 32.5% with a record of 4/1. Ray Mitchell took second with 34.5% and a 3/2 record. Matt Braswell took third with a 3/2 record and 49.50%.
The 30-foot Class A was won by Karla Harris with a 5/0 record and a 40.5% average. Second was a three way tie between Ray Hudgins, Maria McIntyre and Royce Byrd all with a 3/2 record. It then came down to head-to-head wins, and ringer percent over/under average. Ray Hudgins was awarded second place and Maria was third. Elaine Holland was undefeated for a first-place win in 30-foot Class B. Her ringer percentage was 17%. Charles Mathis pitched 11.50% and had a 4/1 record for second. Phil Molloy took third with a 23% average and a 3/2 record.
40ft Class A was dominated by Michael Exner with a 5/0 record and a ringer percentage of 24%. Ronnie Miller took second place with a 2.5/2.5 record and a 21% average. Third place was Todd Holland with a 2/3 record and 27%.
40-foot Class B had a three-way tie at the end of the day. After a playoff between David Coile, Leonard Cooper and Mike Mitchell, Coile was first with a 6/2 record and 28.93%. Cooper was second with a 5/3 record and 23.75%. Mitchell finished third with a 4/3 record and a 19.64% average.
The last class was Mixed C Class. Patrick Schmidt took first with a 5/1 record and 12.08%. Shon Harris, Charlie Bouroughs and Mark Walton all had a 4/2 record so after the tiebreaker, Harris got second with a 11.25% and Burroughs finished third with a 10.42%.
For more information about pitching horseshoes, call 706-207-9831.
