Madison County’s John Lampe, a competitive weight lifter, knew his son, Dmitry, was unusually strong at an early age.
“I have a gym downstairs and I was lifting and I left a bar loaded over to the side and I was doing my thing and I heard a big crash and I thought he had hurt himself,” said Lampe. “He (Dmitry) was 5 or 6 years old, and I looked over and he was lifting 135 lbs. I had left on the bar like it was nothing.”
At just 8 years old, Dmitry, a second grader at Athens Christian, took that strength public recently, astounding onlookers at his first-ever weightlifting competition by setting a new American record for deadlift by an 8 year old, 188.5 lbs. He broke the old record of 182.5 lbs. that had stood for several years.
“The funny thing is he doesn’t even work out,” said Lampe. “I’ve powerlifted pretty much my whole life so he grew up around us, around a powerlifting team. He actually learned how to walk in a powerlifting rack. We put a bar there and he shuffled across it and learned to walk at 9 months old.”
Lampe said his son has not trained to be a weightlifter prior to the recent USA Powerlifting (USAPL) Georgia state competition in Suwanee.
“Every few months he’ll go down there and max out to see how strong he is, but he’s primarily a wrestler and a football player and he just has the natural strength,” he said of his son, who is a member of the Madison County Youth wrestling program, “Mat Monstars” on Hwy. 29, and who won second in the state in the 8-and-under category at 7 years old last year.
Next, Dmitry, a member of the powerlifting team “Team Rohr,” will compete for the USAPL national championship in Los Vegas in early June. And he’ll train in Duluth with a coach for the next 14 weeks.
John, who began lifting in high school will also compete in Vegas after winning first place in Georgia in the Masters 2 (age 50-59) category with a 501-lb squat, 330-lb bench press and a 530-lb. deadlift.
The family will make travel to Los Vegas for a vacation in early June, with Dmitry competing early in the week and John competing late in the week.
John said he and his wife, Kelley, who have four children, were emotional seeing their youngest child enjoy the moment in Suwanee.
“His mom and I were both crying when he got up there,” said Lampe. “He was so happy. The announcer was holding up his arm and whole crowd was cheering. And afterwards after his third lift he came running over. You’re not supposed to leave the platform, but he came running over and tackled his mom in the stands. His coach had to come get him, because after the third lift, you shake all the judges’ hands. It was a special moment.”
