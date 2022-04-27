The big crowd at Sanford Stadium for the G-Day game cheered when the 2022 Georgia football signees took the field for a moment of recognition.
Madison County’s Colby Smith was among them. The former Red Raider standout is transferring out of Presbyterian College and has been accepted as a walk-on for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. He’ll join the team May 31.
“It was a surreal moment walking out on that field and seeing the crowd when they announced that we were the new signing class and that I was able to be out there as well, just seeing the crowd go crazy was something I’d never experienced before,” said Smith.
The Bulldog said he’ll line up at cornerback or free safety in practices and work toward getting on the field on game day. He said the physicality of Southeastern Conference football will take some adjustment.
“It’s going to be different,” he said. “I’m going to have to beef up a little bit, put on some weight, get a little faster, but those are things I can control and I can do. I’m looking forward to it.”
Smith, a life-long Georgia fan, said he runs a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and aims to get down to 4.4.
Beyond playing, Smith said he aims to be a coach and getting to be in a national championship environment will be a great learning experience.
“I haven’t gotten to sit down and discuss any football with the coaches yet, but just talking with them on the phone and a tad bit in person here and there,” he said. “I know they know football, so I’m just excited to get to learn from them.”
Smith’s dad, Chris, Madison County’s head coach, has a big smile on his face as he talks about Colby. He said he sent co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp film of Colby on the football field.
“He called me back and say, ‘Hey, coach, your son can play,’ I think we’ll have a spot for him,” said Smith. “…For your son to be able to go out there and play at the highest level, it’s pretty special.”
Smith said Colby, who has a 4.0 GPA, has put the work in to have the opportunity.
“We’re proud for him,” he said. “He’s worked his tail off to get to this point and just to have that opportunity. You always want your kids to have. I’ve always wanted mine to do better than what I did, so for him to have this opportunity, it’s exciting.”
