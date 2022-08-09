2022 Red Raiders

The Madison County 2022 softball Raiders include (front row) Katie Dixon, Samantha England, Bailey Smith, Michaela Cromer, Abigail Andrews, (second row) Laney Cox, Laterra Beasley, Annalee Hay, Marlee Brown, Lily Pittman, Marlenea Duncan, Reina Metzler, (back row) Coach Matt Boggs, Coach Ivey Dean, Mary Drayke Summers, Lexi Thomas, Reagan Fulcher, Coach Abby Buchman and Coach Ken Morgan.

Madison County’s fast-pitch softball program is now in its 25th year, with the Red Raiders of yesteryear piling up over 600 wins in that time, including eight region championships, 12 trips to Columbus in the Elite 8, five Final Four appearances and two state runnerup finishes.

This year’s team aims to add to that tradition.

