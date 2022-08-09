Madison County’s fast-pitch softball program is now in its 25th year, with the Red Raiders of yesteryear piling up over 600 wins in that time, including eight region championships, 12 trips to Columbus in the Elite 8, five Final Four appearances and two state runnerup finishes.
This year’s team aims to add to that tradition.
But they’ll have to do it without any seniors. This year marks the first time ninth-year head coach Ken Morgan hasn’t had any 12th graders on his team. The 22-9 2021 Red Raiders, who finished fifth in the state, were led by eight seniors.
“I’m very proud of our tradition and program, and last year’s kids did a great job, those eight seniors,” said Morgan. “They focused on one goal and that was going to Columbus and finishing as high as they could. And they stepped up and did a great job. It was fun to watch and fun to be around. Those four-year starters been to Columbus all four years.”
Morgan said replacing those seniors is a tall order.
“When you lose eight seniors and about six of them are starters, that’s a big turnover,” said Morgan.
The coach has three players returning with significant varsity experience: Sam Minish, Mary Drayke Summers and Reagan Fulcher, who led the team with .450 average last year.
“Those are the three with varsity experience,” said Morgan. “So we have six new positions. It’s exciting for the kids to have the opportunity to win a spot and get in there and work.”
Morgan said Summers will “step up and be a big stick in the lineup,” and he added that Minish, who will move back to the outfield after playing catcher last season, has the talent to be the region’s best player.
“Sam is one of those special athletes,” said Morgan. “She adds so much to our offense, to our defense, to our ability to move on the basepaths. I expect Sam to step up and lead in everything she does this year. She plays at a high level. She knows what it takes to be that type of player, and she needs to be the best player on the field. She needs to be the best player in the region. That’s just my opinion. She needs to show that. I expect that out of her. And it’s fun to coach a kid with those kind of talents.”
This year’s lineup includes Minish in the outfield, along with Summers and Laterra Beasley. Fulcher will play third, while Lexi Thomas will be at first. Reina Metzler and Marlee Brown are battling for second base duties, with freshman Michaela Cromer at shortstop. Marlenea Duncan and Lily Pittman are battling for catcher’s duties. Abigail Andrews will back up third base, with Annalee Hay backing up Thomas at first. Katie Dixon and Bailey Smith will also see time in the outfield.
The team lost top pitcher Claire Strickland, who graduated from last year’s team. Morgan said he’s looking for someone to step up as the top option in the circle.
“That will be a position worked out through the year, too,” he said. “We’ll have to see who’s going to step up and be the number one.”
Morgan said Laney Cox, Samantha England and Bailey Smith are all battling for time in the circle.
The coach said the team has worked hard this summer.
“We had a full schedule from the end of May through June with games,” said Morgan. “We played some games with Winder and played a couple of doubleheaders in Augusta. We had some good practices. It’s been hot, but we’ve been working hard.”
He said the new players are having to adjust to the varsity level.
“It’s a new level for so many of them, the speed of the game, the intensity of the game,” said the coach.
The Red Raiders will face new opponents in Region 8-AAAA this year. Jefferson and Flowery Branch are gone, but more teams in Hall County area have been added. There’s now North Hall, East Hall, Seckinger, East Forysth, Cherokee Bluff and Walnut Grove, along with North Oconee, Cedar Shoals, Chestatee and Madison County back from last year.
Morgan said he expects Walnut Grove to be the team to beat in Region 8-AAAA.
“Walnut Grove is probably the best team coming in on paper right now,” he said.
The coach said getting to state will be hard in Region 8-AAAA.
“Region-wise it really becomes a lot tougher for four teams to get out of our region,” he said. “Some regions around the state have four, five or six teams. We have 11 now, with the exception of Johnson not playing varsity softball. So 10 region teams. So that means we play 18 region games and out of those 18 we have to decide who’s one, two, three and four.”
Madison County lost Monty McClure as an assistant coach. He’s now the Red Raider girls’ head basketball coach.
“We’re losing a big part of our coaching staff with Coach McClure, but we’re excited about his opportunity and know he’s going to do a great job,” said Morgan, who added that Coach Matt Boggs is returning along with Abby Bookman and Ivie Dean. Morgan’s daughter, Taylor, is also assisting.
Morgan has coached softball for 17 years, first under head coach Doug Kesler and then as head coach, where he has an overall 188-84 (69.1) record.
But he said there’s much more than wins and losses.
“I’m enjoying it; it’s fun,” he said. “I love the competition and the opportunity to have an impact with the girls and show them that there’s a lot more to it than softball that they can take away from the program… We talk a lot about passion, because if you love something, you do it with all your heart. We have great girls and parents. We get pretty intense out there with our coaching and demands and wanting them to be excellent in everything they do and not accept mediocrity.”
Roster
1 Laterra Beasley 10 OF
2 Mary Drayke Summers 11 OF
3 Marlenea Duncan 10 C
4 Reagan Fulcher 11 3B
6 Annalee Hay 9 1B
8 Lily Pittman 10 C
9 Laney Cox 11 P
10 Lex Thomas 11 1B
11 Samantha England 10 P
12 Marlee Brown 10 2B/3B/P
14 Michaela Cromer 9 SS
15 Sam Minish 11 OF
18 Reina Metzler 11 INF
22 Katie Dixon 10 OF
24 Bailey Smith 9 P/OF
33 Abigail Andrews 10 UTL
Year by year
1998 22-8
1999 24-8
2000 26-11 8-AAA Area Champions, AAA State Final Four
2001 30-7 8-AAA Area Champions, AAA State Runner-Up
2002 26-12 AAA State Elite Eight
2003 26-11 8-AAAA North Champions, AAAA State Final Sixteen
2004 22-11 8-AAAA North Champions, AAAA State Final Sixteen
2005 14-20 AAAA State Sectionals
2006 16-14
2007 21-11
2008 24-11 AAAA State Final Sixteen
2009 27-4 8-AAAA Region Champions, AAAA State Final Sixteen
2010 35-5 8-AAAA Region Champions, AAAA State Final Four
2011 30-7 AAAA State Elite Eight
2012 34-8 8-AAAA Region Champions, AAAA State Runner-Up
2013 36-4 8-AAAA Region Champions, AAAA State Third Place
2014 27-8 AAAA State Playoffs
2015 19-12 AAAA State Playoffs
2016 15-16 AAAA State Playoffs
2017 27-10 AAAA State Final Four
2018 28-8 8-AAAA Region Champions, AAAA State Final Four
2019 23-12 8-AAAA Region Champions, AAAA State Elite Eight
2020 27-9 AAAA State Elite Eight
2021 22-9 AAAA State Elite Eight
Total: 601-236 (72 percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.