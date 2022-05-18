It’s competition. It’s a league. But Coach Casey Crane tells his seventh and eighth grade players that’s not the point. No, flag football is all about the fun.
Every Friday night, Madison County lines up against area competition at Athens Christian in the Athens Under Armour “Night of Lights” flag football league.
Crane’s Madison County team is co-ed and focuses on relieving stress, not creating it.
“We actually put it together to have some fun,” said Crane. “These kids stress out about baseball, fall sports, spring sports. And the way I tell them is, let’s go outside and go have fun playing flag football like we do at recess. Take some of the stress off trying to worry about everything.”
The team has 11 players and competition on the field is six-on-six, running through June.
“They’re having a ball,” said Crane. “We goof off. I let the girls go out there and play quarterback, too. I let them play center. I treat the girls just like I do the boys and they all have fun. And that’s what I tell them, if you lose, fine, if you win, great. Have fun. I don’t want the stress. Cause a lot of these kids today are worried about school and getting ready for middle school football. Every one of my kids play travel softball or travel baseball so they are competing every weekend for that. So this is just something to go outside, just like recess, just go have fun.”
There are leagues for first and second graders, third and fourth graders, fifth and six graders, and seventh and eighth graders.
Crane said he hopes to see more Madison County teams join next year.
For more information about the league, Google “Athens Under the Lights.”
