The Madison County Red Raider football program held its annual banquet Sunday to recognize the 2022 team.
Those receiving awards included:
•12th Man Award: Charley Duggins
•McElroy Award: Charley Duggins
•Athletic Participation Awards: Julianna Bost and Jada Smith
•Varsity Letter Awards: Jackson Bost and Sam Cox
•Academic Award (maintaining a 4.0 GPA): Remington Gurley, Casen Duggins, Camde Smith, Carson Craig, Justin Smith
•Best Defensive Back: Cole Hillsman finished with 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and two interceptions
•Best Linebacker: Bryson Drake finished with 119 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one caused fumble and one pass break up
•Best Defensive Lineman: Wyatt Morris finished with 48 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery
•Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Bryson Drake finished with 119 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one caused fumble and one pass break up
•Most Improved Defensive Player: Casen Duggins finished with 66 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions; AJ Reid, finished with 39 tackles, three interceptions, one pass break up and one fumble recovery
•Best Offensive Lineman: Braxton Waller finished with a grade of 95 percent and 20 total knockdowns
•Best Offensive Back: Zakhari Shiflet finished with 50 carries for 316 yards and four touchdowns, with four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown
•Best Offensive Receiver: Vick Hajdu finished with 28 catches for 534 yards and five touchdowns
•Most Outstanding Offensive Player: Wyatt Morris finished with an overall grade of 91 percent and 14 knockdowns; Camden Smith finished with 139 carries for 1,444 yards with 18 touchdowns and completed 36 of 66 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns
•Most Improved Offensive Player: Will Huntsinger finished with an overall grade of 83 percent and 12 knockdowns
•Best Special Teams Player: Remington Gurley finished his career with 25 PATs made out of 31 attempted
•Most Valuable Player: Camden Smith finished with 139 carries for 1,444 yards with 18 touchdowns and completed 36 of 66 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns
•Raider Award: Walker Simmons and Colby Lewis: “They are the true embodiment of what a Red Raider should be,” said coaches
•Permanent Team Captains: Charley Duggins, Vick Hajdu, Cole Hillsman, Zane Milz and AJ Reid
•FCA Game: Cole Hillsman, defensive back; Vick Hajdu, wide receiver; Jake Ramsey, linebacker
•Elite Classic Junior Game: Camden Smith
•All Region Awards: Athlete of the Year — Camden Smith; (first team) Braxton Waller, offensive line; Cole Hillsman, cornerback; (second team) Vick Hajdu, wide receiver; Deshaun Johnson, tight end; Will Huntsinger, offensive line; Wyatt Morris, offensive line; Walker Simmons, offensive line; Bryson Drake, linebacker; Casen Duggins, safety; (honorable mention) Justin Smith, offensive line; Jacob Beusse, running back; Josh Strickland, defensive line; Jake Ramsey, linebacker; AJ Reid, safety; and Remington Gurley, kicker
