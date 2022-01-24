Madison County graduate Jordan Bailey of Liberty University was recently named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s basketball “Newcomer of the Week.”
The Colbert native propelled the Flames to 2-0 in league action after making her first pair of starts on the year. She posted 14 points in games at Stetson and versus Kennesaw State and matched a career high with eight rebounds versus Stetson, with four boards against Kennesaw.
Bailey, a transfer from Old Dominion, scored 1,933 career points in her high school career as a Red Raider and was named “Georgia 4A State Player of the Year” as a junior.
