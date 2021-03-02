Madison County’s diamond Raiders dropped three games this past week and now look to get in the win column this week versus Franklin County and Jackson County.
The team, which is slated to host Franklin County Tuesday and Jackson County Wednesday, will travel to Jackson County at 5:55 p.m. Friday. Madison County then faces Jefferson three times next week — at home on March 8 and 12 and on the road March 10.
Madison County fell to Oconee County, 13-5, Feb. 24 and dropped two games at McIntosh High School Saturday, losing to McIntosh, 7-0, and Union Grove, 9-6.
The Red Raiders (0-6) had nine hits against Oconee County, with Cole Hillsman going 3-for-4 and Eli Akins going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Cooper McFarlin was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Four Madison County players had hits against McIntosh Saturday: Stephen Brooks, Ben Bray, Luke Brown and Andrew Porterfield.
The Red Raiders led early against Union Grove and were tied at five after five innings, but Union Grove scored three in the top of the sixth to pull away. Madison County had one of its best offensive performances of the young season against Union Grove Saturday with 14 hits. Six Red Raiders had multiple hits: Cole Hillsman, 3-for-5 with an RBI, Shane Little, 2-for-5 with an RBI; Eli Akins, 2-for-4 with two doubles; Ben Bray, 2-for-2 with a run scored and a walk; Connor Smith, 2-for-2 with a run scored, RBI and a walk; and Lane Nix, 2-for-3 with an RBI. Cooper Brown was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk.
