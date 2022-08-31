The Madison County High School Red Raider Basketball program will hold a golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 1 at Highland Walk Golf Course.

The sign in will be at 7:30 a.m. with the tee off at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $75 per person and will cover the entry fee, lunch and putting contest.

