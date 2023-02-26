The deafening roars in the old Lovett gym switched back and forth between the home side and visitors’ bleachers Saturday in Atlanta, but it was the Red Raider faithful who traveled in force down I-85 who roared last.
Grant Smith raced to get an inbounds pass from Kyle Pruitt with just 4.8 seconds on the clock, his team down 48-47, and the season hinging on one final bucket. The sophomore, who has found “the zone” numerous times this season with offensive explosions, found early foul trouble and hadn’t scored all night, but he rose for a jumper just inside the three-point line and hit the decisive basket in the Sweet 16 matchup. The Red Raider crowd pumped fists, screamed, laughed, hugged.
“That’s always a dream moment,” said Smith, his voice hoarse after the game. “You imagine that moment, down one, no time left — I lost my voice already. But hey, you just got to go make a play. You can’t overthink it or anything.”
Mason Smith, who scored 11 for the Red Raiders Saturday, embraced his younger brother after the shot. He said the team has a special bond after years of playing together.
“Man, this team has been working so hard,” said Mason Smith. “Half of us have been playing together since we were little kids. We worked all summer. We played really good teams…Everybody just played so good tonight. Grant hitting the crazy shot at the end. I love this team.”
Points were tough to come by for both teams, even for Michigan commit Christian Anderson, a junior Lovett guard who came into the contest averaging 26.4 points per game. Anderson faced constant harassment from Red Raider defenders, who kept him from launching easy shots. He finished with 20 points on the evening.
“They (Lovett) are a great team,” said Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird. “They’re ranked fourth in the state. They have a Division 1 guard, high major division guard. And our guys did an outstanding job following the game plan.”
Madison County held Lovett to just eight points in the opening period, carrying a 13-8 advantage after eight minutes. Vick Hajdu scored all five of his points in the opening period, including hitting the team’s lone three of the game, to help Madison County establish an early lead. The Red Raiders held onto a slim, 24-21, lead at intermission. Chris Rhodes, who finished with 14 points on the night, poured in 10 in the opening half to spark the Red Raiders.
“Emotions are definitely high,” said Rhodes after the game. “It’s a great day to come out here and play. We had a close game. Luckily Grant came in at the end and hit a great shot. We played great defense throughout the game, shut down their only scorer.”
Madison County’s Jay Carruth was held to two points in the first half, but the Region 8-AAAA “Player of the Year” found his touch offensively in the third quarter, scoring nine of his team-high 15 points in that period. The Red Raiders held Lovett at arm’s length in the third, leading by six, 39-33, when the quarter closed.
After Lovett hit a three pointer with six minutes to go in the game to cut the lead to 39-37, the Red Raiders went on a 6-0 run to pull ahead, 45-37, but Lovett responded with a 9-0 run, taking the lead, 46-45, with 2:30 to go on an Anderson free throw.
Both teams struggled to score as both defenses fought to contest every inch, but Carruth hit a pull-up shot in the paint with one minute to go to put the Red Raiders up 47-46. Anderson answered with a put-back bucket with 31.5 seconds left. Madison County failed to convert on its next possession. And the guys from Danielsville got one final chance with 4.8 seconds to go. Coach Bird gathered his team during a timeout.
“He drew it up, tried to get two players open, whatever was there,” said Grant Smith. “It happened to be me. Gotta’ go out and make a play.”
Smith hit the shot with 1.8 seconds remaining. A desperation heave by Anderson was off the mark as time expired, and the Red Raiders stormed the court.
The Red Raiders have only lost three games this year, but each one has slipped away in the final seconds.
“We’ve had enough go this other way at the end this year, so it was good for us to have one finally go down,” said Bird. “I thought our guys did an unbelievable job staying composed… He (Grant) hadn’t scored all game. He was out of rhythm being in and out with foul trouble, and he did a great job hitting a shot he’s great at.”
Referees were calling many fouls on the Red Raiders Saturday, with both Mason Smith and Hajdu fouling out late in the game.
“I told them at halftime, the way it was going with the referees, it was going to be whoever could survive at the end,” said Bird. “And we had two guys foul out that are usually in the game at the end of the game. Casen Duggins and Kyle Pruitt really stepped up and played huge there at the end.”
Bird said Carruth and Rhodes stepped up offensively for the team.
“When we got in some foul trouble and had to sit a lot of our guys, as far as our main scorers, Jay and Chris were the only ones out there for awhile,” said the coach. “And he (Carruth) really stepped up when they knew it was going to be him, and he made some huge plays.”
Bird said there’s much more to accomplish this season.
“This is just another step,” he said. “The job’s not done. We felt we could come in and win this game. This is an incredible way to win it, but this is not a surprise. They’re just excited to get to keep playing next week. I’m just so proud of them buying in to what we’re saying.”
His players feel there’s more to say about the 2022-23 season, too.
“Personally, I believe we can go all the way,” said Rhodes. “We got a great team, great chemistry. Everybody loves playing with each other. It’s just a great experience to have with everybody as a team.”
NEXT: Madison County (27-3) will now travel to Savannah to face Benedictine in an Elite-8 Class AAAA matchup with a Final Four trip to Fort Valley on the line. The time for that matchup had not been determined as of this posting. Benedictine (17-5) advanced to the Elite 8 with a 72-59 win over Perry Saturday. The Cadets have won 16 of their past 17 games after starting the year 2-4, and they are the number-one seed out of Region 3-AAAA. The Red Raiders are the two seed out of Region 8-AAAA and the only team in the region left standing in the state playoffs. Both North Oconee and Walnut Grove lost their second-round games. The winner of the Madison County/Benedictine matchup will play Saturday, March 4 at Fort Valley State College versus the winner of the Fayette County/Woodland game.
