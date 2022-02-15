M_codybond1photobyJayCrain.jpg

Cody Bond (L) is pictured in his SoCon championship in 2021.

 Photo by Jay Crain

Madison County High School graduate Cody Bond helped the Appalachian State wrestling team defeat Campbell this past week with a victory at 157 lbs., with App State moving to first in the Southern Conference. The Southern Conference tournament will be held in Boone, N.C. March 5.

