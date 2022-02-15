Madison County High School graduate Cody Bond helped the Appalachian State wrestling team defeat Campbell this past week with a victory at 157 lbs., with App State moving to first in the Southern Conference. The Southern Conference tournament will be held in Boone, N.C. March 5.
