Cody Bond

Madison County’s Cody Bond is one of three members of the reigning SoCon Wrestling Championship App State team named to this year’s preseason SoCon All Conference team.

Bond, a sixth-year redshirt senior, went 7-0 in SoCon duals last season with six bonus point wins and was an NCAA Championships alternate at 157 pounds. He went 32-14 overall and 14-1 in SoCon duals during his first two years as a starter.

