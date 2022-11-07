Madison County’s Cody Bond is one of three members of the reigning SoCon Wrestling Championship App State team named to this year’s preseason SoCon All Conference team.
Bond, a sixth-year redshirt senior, went 7-0 in SoCon duals last season with six bonus point wins and was an NCAA Championships alternate at 157 pounds. He went 32-14 overall and 14-1 in SoCon duals during his first two years as a starter.
After going 7-0 in SoCon duals last season with dramatic wins against Campbell and Chattanooga, the Mountaineers are No. 2 in the preseason coaches poll with 57 voting points, just behind the Camels (59 points) and ahead of the Mocs (55 points).
Bond is joined on the all conference team by teammates Jon Jon Millner, 149 lbs.; and Caleb Smith, 125 lbs.
The Mountaineers opened the 2022-23 season with a dual at NC State on Friday, Nov. 4. They make their first appearance in Varsity Gym at the Mountaineer Invitational on Nov. 12 and host their first home dual on Dec. 20, when they face both Bellarmine in a SoCon opener and Queens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.