Madison County soccer teams left no doubt on the field Tuesday — they were dominant.
The Red Raider guys and girls both won in blowout shutouts over Banks County, with the boys’ team downing the Leopards, 8-0, and the girls winning, 10-0.
Both teams will now visit Cedar Shoals Friday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
On the girls’ side Tuesday, Emma Chason poured in six goals, upping her season total to 20 and putting her at the school record for career goals scored as just a sophomore.
Faith Veira, Makaylee West, Olivia McClure and Lindley Hawks each scored a goal.
Girls’ head coach Lee Reno saw his 6-5, 1-1 team move the ball well Tuesday, with McClure, Chason and Jenna Miller with two assists apiece and Hawks adding one.
“I was happy it was spread across the whole team,” he said.
The Red Raider teams had a Jekyll Island tournament last week that was canceled, but the teams ended up playing Islands High School. The girls were tied with Islands 1-1 at the half, but fell 3-1. Reno said his team was fired up and ready to get back on the field Tuesday, with him urging his team to “play hard and fast and attack quick.” With 10 goals on the night, the team answered the call.
Boys’ head soccer coach Jaylen Ware said a primary concern of his has been his team’s struggles putting the ball in the net.
“That’s our main priority, getting the ball in the net,” he said. “I think the best defense is a good offense. We have to put pressure on the opposing team or else they’re going to pin us back and our defense will eventually break. They (the defense) has done a good job. They’ve done very well. We just have to put the ball in the net and score goals.”
Scoring was not a problem Tuesday.
The guys (3-5) were led with two goals apiece by Edward Nido, Alex Bravo and Remington Gurley, with Heredy Rico-Mendoza and Ben MacMullen adding one each.
He said his team has dealt with a number of changes this year. And he’s pleased with how they’ve handled it.
“We’ve had to adapt a lot,” he said. “There have been some changes, some position changes, a formation change, games canceled, a tournament canceled. We just have to adapt and get better every day.”
The coach said his team has gotten really strong play from its freshmen who have had to fill major roles this year.
“We have a good young core,” he said. “They’re doing well. They doing the program proud and making me proud.”
He also praised the play of Andres Bustamante-Tavera on defense.
“He’s been solid for us all year and someone we can count on,” said Ware. “As soon as he came out, they scored their goal. He’s very valuable to us and a steady kid.”
