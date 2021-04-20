The Red Raider guys’ soccer team wrapped up its season April 13, falling 3-2 to Shiloh.
Htoo Min and Braydon Hardegree scored goals for Madison County.
“It took some time for us to shake off the rust from spring break, and we had some individual errors that cost us on the goals,” said head coach Trevor Mangan. “I was proud of the effort, but thought we deserved a better result.”
Madison County didn't qualify for the playoffs this season.
“Our region is really tough for men's soccer and we weren't able to get the results we needed,” said Mangan.
Still, the coach said he was proud of how his players battled through a strange and difficult season and handled quarantines and other disruptions really well.
“In terms of results, the season was kind of a mixed bag,” said Mangan. “We met our goal for winning non-region games, but we were hoping to qualify for the playoffs and that didn't happen. For next year, I think we have a solid core of players returning that set us up for success. We lose seven seniors, but we have a group of major contributors who were juniors, sophomores, and freshmen this year that give us a solid starting 11. We'll need to work on depth (and hopefully we will get enough players to field a JV squad to help with development) and particularly on putting the ball in the back of the net in order to improve.”
