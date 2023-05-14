Madison County wrestler Reese Braswell has been named the “Most Positive Wrestling Athlete in the State of Georgia.”
Over 6,000 student-athletes and coaches from over 425 high schools were nominated this year, and less than one percent of those nominees will be recognized as a state winner.
“That is truly something,” said Ryan Pederson, Vice President for Positive Athlete. “We hope that winning this award will be a valuable addition to your resume, applications and will be something your school and family will celebrate.”
The senior, who signed a wrestling scholarship recently with Central Christian College of Kansas, has put in years of dedication on the wrestling mat despite suffering from cerebral palsey.
Braswell and four guests are invited to attend the 2023 Georgia Positive Athlete Awards Wednesday, June 7 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Downtown Atlanta at 7 p.m.
