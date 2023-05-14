Reese Braswell

Reese Braswell is pictured speaking at his recent scholarship signing.

Madison County wrestler Reese Braswell has been named the “Most Positive Wrestling Athlete in the State of Georgia.”

Over 6,000 student-athletes and coaches from over 425 high schools were nominated this year, and less than one percent of those nominees will be recognized as a state winner.

