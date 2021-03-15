Stephen Brooks was masterful for the Red Raiders Monday evening, shutting out East Hall in a bounce-back win for Madison County after a tough week.
Brooks went the distance for the Red Raiders, striking out five, while walking none and allowing just three hits.
Madison County (2-12) jumped on East Hall early, rallying for five runs in the bottom of the first inning, before adding a run in both the second and third innings.
The Raiders were 10-for-27 at the plate. Luke Brown went 3-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Ben Bray was 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Lane Nix was 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Connor Smith was 2-for-3. Brooks was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Shane Little went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
The win followed three shutout losses at the hands of Jefferson last week.
Madison County will face East Hall twice more this week, Wednesday on the road, then back home Friday, with both games at 5:55 p.m. The Red Raiders will visit Newton County at 5:30, March 22, then host Newton County at 5:55 p.m., March 25.
