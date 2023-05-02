The Madison County Recreation Department started 2023 with changes that will improve and increase opportunities for more individuals.
The mission of the recreation department is to provide fun, safe and affordable recreational opportunities that enhance the quality of life and promote healthy lifestyles for all participants and citizens at available recreation facilities in the county. 2022 saw significant growth in participation, new programs, facility improvements, and an opportunity to seek input and ideas for the department’s future through the County Comprehensive Plan Study.
HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE PARTICIPATING IN 2023?
All registrations can now be completed online, making trips to the office to pay fees or reserve facilities unnecessary. These things can still be accomplished in person, but the convenience of registering for a class, sport, or reserving a pavilion will help busy residents meet registration deadlines and know that the dates and times desired for a facility are available. Payment made at the time of reservation ensures availability.
Athletic competition is enhanced by playing with departments in surrounding counties so that players compete with many more teams when Madison County has fewer than three teams in an age group. Volunteer coaches guide these youngsters through drills to learn/improve in their sport(s), games to develop self-confidence, life-lessons of winning and losing with grace, team work that improves chances for success, and hard work produces results. This winter basketball season players from each age group were selected to represent the county as all-star players. The Madison County 12U boys’ team won district and competed in the state tournament. The Madison County 10U boys were able to advance straight to state within the new division they were participating this season. Both teams fought hard at state and represented Madison County well! This spring season, we will have teams in each age group for baseball and softball to represent Madison County on the GRPA district level.
The department’s participation in sports has increased 16% for spring alone.
REGISTRATION for FALL SPORTS will start May 1 (New cross country, soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball, tee ball). Watch the website and our social media pages for sign up information.
UPCOMING IN 2023:
July (Parks & Recreation Month): New Inaugural Recess School’s Out Kickball Coed Tournament, New Chalk the Park
October: 3rd Annual Halloween in the Park, New Inaugural Zombie 5K
September: New GRPA State Pickleball Tournament Participation by Madison County Pickleball
December: 30th Annual Reindeer Run 5K
The recreation department faces the same challenges as everyone with increased cost of goods and services, supply-chain breakdowns, and higher demand for quality for money paid. In 2022, youth sports programs served 1,794 people in league play, classes and special camps. How much do 1,800 team shirts, 300 all-star shirts, 250 coach shirts, plus shorts, socks, caps, etc. cost? Then there is equipment (catcher’s gear, balls, goals, nets) that can make the list quite long. Referees and umpires, instructors, and part-time staff are necessary to make all programs operate safely and with reasonable coordination.
Our recreation department, like most our size, requires between $175,000-180,000 dollars for program costs. The county funds maintenance and operational costs, and supporters like the Rotary Club’s Splash Island adds opportunities for toddlers to have a safe place to be introduced to water play. Participant fees should cover most of the program costs (shirts, equipment, officials, etc.). Increases to fees have been minimal. The department has been able to keep costs in line with similar-sized departments in the area, but have not kept pace with the cost of supplies. Like every household, hard decisions have to be made.
The Recreation Advisory Board and your Board of Commissioners have reviewed data from the department and believe a modest increase in fees is necessary to continue to provide the quality leagues and programs offered in Madison County. There is a growing number of out-of-county participants who pay an additional fee when playing in our programs. Based on considerable work and review, most programs will experience a $10 per season increase in registration costs to offset the operational costs. This increase will keep the department from having to limit the number of teams in leagues, which would result in some leagues having to turn participants away. The department also uses funds raised by advertisement signs to support participants with financial hardships so that everyone can afford to participate.
COMPARISON OF PROGRAMS FEES ACROSS NEIGHBORING AND LIKE-SIZED COUNTIES
Our fees are generally competitive with other counties in the area. MCRD charges an out-of-county fee for participants who are not legal residents. MCRD also offers significantly more opportunities to play than most other counties. In-house programming allows revenues to go directly to the department's budget, rather than to an outside association or group. The sign sponsorship project and direct donations permit the department to offer fee discounts to eligible children who might not be able to afford the registration fee.
WHAT ELSE GOES ON?
MCRD has and will again be bringing several thousand visitors to the county this year when hosting district and state tournaments. The economic impact on other businesses in the county is an important part of these events:
•GRPA 7th District 17U Basketball (February)
•GRPA 7TH District 10U Basketball Game (February)
•GRPA 7th District 10U Softball Live Pitch (June)
•GRPA 7th District 12U Softball (June)
•GRPA Class AB State 10U Softball Live Pitch (June)
•GRPA Class AB State 14U Softball Live Pitch (June)
•GRPA Class ABC State 10U Volleyball (November)
•GRPA Class ABC State 12U Volleyball (November)
•GRPA Class ABC State 14U Volleyball (November)
•GRPA Class BC State Coed 8U Soccer (December)
•GRPA Class BC State Coed 10U Soccer (December)
•GRPA Class BC State Coed 12U Soccer (December)
•GRPA Class BC State Coed 14U Soccer (December)
WHO MAKES THINGS HAPPEN?
Bryan Lasseter assumed the duties of athletic operations manager September of 2022. At that time, he took over managing the six existing youth sport programs we offer. Youth basketball is played during the winter, while youth softball, baseball, tee ball, volleyball and soccer are played in both spring and fall. We will be introducing a new staff member within the next week, a new athletic coordinator to assume responsibilities for specific sports/leagues as they continue to grow. Having a dedicated point of contact for parents and coaches will improve communication and simplify many processes. Mr. Lasseter will continue to manage overall athletic operations, but will gain time needed to ensure the many behind-the-scenes aspects of having facilities in great shape and ready for over 2,500 players who practice and play each year. Coordination with the field and grounds manager as well as programs makes for great experiences by participants.
Holley Haynes continues as program operations manager and looks forward to adding more non-sport opportunities and events for all age groups. Her efforts to improve the six-week summer day camp experience finds it full within a few hours. Additional staff to allow the waitlist to be eliminated are needed now (call Ms. Haynes for information.)
Traditional activities like the Reindeer Run and spring festival continue to grow. What about those not participating? Holley has listened and is actively adding new activities and events. Check out the website weekly to get information on planned activities as they are added.
Zombies in the park? Just wait until the annual Halloween in the Park day in October. Sign up your kickball team and relive your Recess glory days. If you haven’t played disc golf at The Sammy or want to learn pickleball (yes, it’s a real activity) there is no time like the present!
Every department needs the person who knows who to contact if they don’t already know the answer. Carolyn Waldroup joined the staff last October to fill the administrative assistant position. Answering phone calls, maintaining schedules, assisting people with reservations and registrations are just part of what makes the office run well. Ensuring every team gets their jerseys and gear is a gigantic task, especially when five sport leagues start at almost the same time. Mrs. Carolyn ensures the little things are managed.
Have you thought about what it takes to keep 100-plus acres, 10 ball fields, 13 soccer fields, 16 restrooms, pavilions, playgrounds, trails, buildings, parking areas, a splash pad, and a lot of other facilities safe, clean, maintained and ready for use every day? Andrew Lee supervises three full-time and two part-time staff members to keep fields cut, lined off for games, light bulbs changed, playgrounds inspected, nets repaired, and toilets flushing. Given that many facilities used by MCRD were built almost 50 years ago, a coordinated effort to keep facilities and grounds ready is a daunting task. Funds for facility improvements are managed carefully, and support by Rotary to add the splash pad makes budgeted dollars go farther.
The full-time employees have a combined experience in recreation of over 50 years. To ensure the programs and services offered provide residents with quality opportunities, staff participate in trainings and workshops to maintain certifications and stay abreast of the ever-changing recreation world.
RECOGNITIONS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS SO FAR IN 2023
Operations
•LifeFloor Grant for Splash Pad surfacing valued at $60,000
•$25,000 BOOST Grant for Summer Day Camp
Recognition
Bryan Lasseter – graduated GRPA Leadership I program
Shelley Parham – speaker at Clemson PRTM Conference Workshop
VOLUNTEER COACHES
We must thank the 200-plus volunteers who step up to instruct and coach our young players. Many of these individuals coach teams multiple times a year and without these dedicated supports, all leagues would be severely limited. Anyone wanting to coach any program must register using the web-based registration link and complete certain training and documents each year in order to be approved to work with our young people. If you need assistance or have questions, call the department at 706-795-6270.
I encourage everyone to keep an eye on the department’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages for communication of events and activities. In this age of technology, we are constantly updating and pushing information out to our community regarding our programs and partnerships that we have. If you see a post on Facebook please share it so we can keep our community informed. Evolving with the times means coming up with new ideas and ways to meet the needs of the community. If you have an idea for an event, would like to see a new sport/program offered, etc. reach out to us. Who knows, it might be something that’s already on our radar for the future or something we haven’t even thought about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.