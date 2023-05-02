Rec department participation

The Madison County Recreation Department started 2023 with changes that will improve and increase opportunities for more individuals.

The mission of the recreation department is to provide fun, safe and affordable recreational opportunities that enhance the quality of life and promote healthy lifestyles for all participants and citizens at available recreation facilities in the county. 2022 saw significant growth in participation, new programs, facility improvements, and an opportunity to seek input and ideas for the department’s future through the County Comprehensive Plan Study.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.