Madison County Red Raider softball players filled up the Region 8-AAAA “All Region” list for their performances in 2020.
Ella Chancey was named the region’s “Player of the Year.”
She was joined on the region first team by Emma Strickland, Lexi Jordan, Skylar Minish, Claire Strickland and Sam Minish.
Madison County players earning second-team honors included Gracie Nix, Lily Crane, Rylee Ernst and Riley Smith.
Macey Echols and Riley Fulcher earned honorable mention recognition.
