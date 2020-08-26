No loss feels good, but sometimes there’s a lesson in them. That’s what Red Raider coach Ken Morgan said after his red-hot squad suffered its first setback of 2020 Saturday against Commerce. The lesson? Intensity matters.
Commerce brought the energy, he said. Madison County didn’t.
“We came out flat and they got up on us and excited,” said Morgan, whose 9-1 Raiders lost to Commerce 4-2 after downing Franklin County 4-3 earlier in the day. “We didn’t match their intensity, their energy. But we’ll get better from that loss. It’s a good teaching loss. You can’t take a break. Give them (Commerce) credit. They were giving us their best shot. You have to play with intensity.”
The Tigers scored two runs in the first and fifth innings, while the Raiders scored two in the second inning on a Gracie Nix two-run single.
Madison County collected 10 hits in the game but left 10 runners on base, compared to just four runners left on base for the Tigers, who managed eight hits.
Claire Strickland and Skylar Minish were both 2-for-4. Emma Strickland doubled for the Raiders and Riley Smith stole a base.
Claire Strickland started for the Raiders, giving up four runs in four innings. Emma Strickland pitched two innings in relief, striking out two.
MCHS 4, FRANKLIN CO. 3
Madison County’s showdown with Commerce was its second tough game on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Raiders edged the Lions, 4-3.
Trailing 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the third, Madison County rallied for three runs with RBI singles by Ella Chancey, Claire Strickland and Skylar Minish. Morgan said the rally was sparked by a hard-fought walk by Sam Minish, who kept the inning alive by drawing a free pass after battling with two strikes.
“I was proud of that,” he said.
The Raiders then tacked on another run in the sixth and held on for a 4-3 win. Skylar Minish led the Raiders with two hits. Sam Minish reached base three times with a hit, two walks, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI.
Emma Strickland went the distance for the Raiders, striking out 11, while allowing six hits, three walks and one earned run in seven innings. She escaped a bases-loaded, one-out, seventh-inning jam in dramatic fashion, getting a strikeout, then forcing a pop out to first base to secure the win.
MCHS 14, CHESTATEE 0
The Raiders jumped on Chestatee early, rallying for nine first-inning runs and blowing out the War Eagles, 14-0. Skylar Minish homered in the first inning for the Raiders and went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Lily Crane went deep for the Raiders in the second inning and was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. The Raiders hit over .500 at the plate, going 15-for-27 (.556) on the day. Sam Minish was 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored. Claire Strickland had a hit, run scored and two RBIs. Ella Chancey had a hit, run scored and RBI. Jorga Huntsinger doubled and scored two runs.
Emma Strickland started, going one inning and striking out two. Claire Strickland pitched for three innings, fanning four while giving up just one hit.
MCHS 12, WALNUT GROVE 4
Claire Strickland slammed a home run and a double, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a stolen base as the Red Raiders rallied for six runs in the second inning and routed Walnut Grove 12-4, with the team going 13-for-24 (.542) at the plate. Lexi Jordan went 2-for-2 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two walks. Ella Chancey was 2-for-2 with one run scored and one RBI and two walks. Lily Crane was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Riley Ernst had a hit, a run scored and a stolen base. Sam Minish had a hit, two runs scored and an RBI.
Emma Strickland earned the win, striking out five while allowing two hits, four walks and an earned run in five innings.
MCHS 15, CEDAR SHOALS 0
Madison County easily dispatched of a region opponent Aug. 18, shutting out Cedar Shoals 15-0 in three innings. The Red Raiders rallied for four runs in the first inning, five in the second and six in the third.
The team batted .526 in the game, going 10-for-19. Three Raiders turned in multi-hit performances, including Hailey Metzler, who was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs; Riley Ernst, who was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Gracie Nix, 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Claire Strickland earned the win, fanning three while allowing just one hit in three innings.
PRODUCTIVE TEAM
Madison County is getting some serious hitting so far in this season from the top to the bottom of the lineup with four players batting .480 or better: Sam Minish, Claire Strickland, Ella Chancey and Skylar Minish. Several other players are also batting .300 or better. Morgan said he is pleased with what he’s seeing at the plate overall from his team. Meanwhile, Emma Strickland is 6-0 in the circle for the Raiders.
SENIOR NIGHT
Madison County High School will honor its senior class Friday night against Flowery Branch in a game postponed from Tuesday due to rain. This year’s seniors include Lexi Jordan, Emma Strickland, Hailey Metzler, Lily Crane, Ella Chancey and Gracie Nix. The junior varsity will play at 4:45 p.m. The varsity will play at 6:45 p.m. and senior recognition will be at 6:15 p.m.
NEXT:
Madison County has a busy schedule once again this week:
•at Social Circle Wednesday, 5:30
•at Jefferson Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
•vs. Flowery Branch, home, 7 p.m.
•at Oconee County Monday at 6:15 p.m.
•at East Hall Tuesday, 7 p.m.
•at North Oconee, Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6:30
