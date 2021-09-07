Madison County head volleyball coach Kyle Cooper is impressed with how his team is handling roster absences this season.
“This week, we had to put in a second new rotation and a second totally new system,” he said. “We came out of the week 1-3, but regardless of missing a few key players, the team responded well and showed their maturity and focus by doing an excellent job adjusting on the fly.”
Cooper noted that the Red Raiders were down to just four hitters on the team last week.
“We implemented a system half of the girls had never heard of the day of the Rabun County and Prince Avenue matches on Tuesday (Aug. 31),” he said. “Add that to the fact that we had not practiced since Aug. 23 and it's all the more impressive with how the girls responded and maintained composure and unity.”
The team opened the night with a big win against Rabun County, 2-0 (25-19, 25-10).
“Prince Avenue was again a tough match to play given the experience on their side versus the short amount of preparation on our side, and we dropped that one 0-2,” said Cooper.
Amber Threlkeld, Keira Giberson, Kylie Giberson and Jesse James all contributed four aces on the night. Jenna Reese led in kills, followed by Karsyn Daniels with six, and Keira Giberson with five. Kassie Guest had 11 assists on the night with Ansley Lapczynski behind her with eight. On defense, Reese led the team with eight digs, followed by Keira Giberson with seven, Jesse James with five, and Blakely Sartor with four.
Stephens County had to cancel Sept. 2, so the Red Raiders played Clarke Central in a best-of-five match. Clarke Central won 3-1 (22-25, 25-21, 27-29, 14-25).
Kylie Giberson led the team in aces with four and Keira Giberson led in efficiency, just missing one of 23 attempts. On the attack, Jenna Reese led the day with 12 kills, followed by Keira Giberson with eight, and Karsyn Daniels at five. Kassie Guest led in assists with 10, followed by Alyssa Threlkeld with eight. On defense, Keira Giberson led with 15 digs followed by Kylie Giberson and Reese with 11 each.
Cooper said the roster will be back to normal this week.
“We are hoping to use this week to get back into some type of rhythm headed into the start of our region matchups next week against Flowery Branch and Jefferson,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.