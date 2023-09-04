The Madison County boys and girls cross country teams have hit the trails in 2023 with competitive times through their first two meets of the season.
The varsity boys finished 14th of 25 teams in a loaded race of more than 170 runners at last Thursday's Flying Biscuit Invitational at North Oconee, averaging a 20:10 5K time among their qualifying participants. They remain consistent after their 13th-place finish at the North Georgia Championships on Aug. 26 to open the season.
The varsity girls finished 20th, but posted a 26:51 average time among their qualifying runners to improve their performance by more than a minute after the North Georgia Championships.
Sophomores Joshua Ivey and Elijah Neal, who have anchored the varsity boys through the first two races of the season, each notched sub-20 times for the second time in 2023 with Ivey clocking a 19:18.60 (48th overall) and Neal close behind at 19:46.42 (72nd).
Javon Johnson (82nd, 20:06.42), Marcus Hughes (95th, 20:34.24) and Colt Kennedy (110th, 21:08.48) rounded out Madison County's top five boys for 397 total points. Jefferson was the meet champion, with three top-10 finishes including Ben Davis' first-place 16:33.72.
Aubrey Gomez's 26:18.41 was the fastest time for the Red Raiders in the varsity girls race, which earned her an 81st-place finish. Taylor Pruitt followed in 88th with a 26:26.35 time while Lily Howell (97th, 26:52:54), Mary Grace Watson (100th, 27:09.15) and Cate Stroud (109th, 27:29.26) rounded out Madison County's top 5. North Hall, one of the Red Raiders' Region 8-AAAA opponents, was the girls' team champion. Athens Academy's Maya Davis won the race with a 19:34.51 time.
The JV teams celebrated top-five finishes in both the boys and girls races, demonstrating a promising future for the program's young runners. Logan Brown finished just two seconds short of a victory in the boys race with a 21:32.56 to secure runner-up honors. Freshman Lily Crowe placed fifth in the girls race with a 29:54.86 time. Other JV notables were Brooks Bradberry (15th boys, 23:50.51), Eliza Shadrix (12th girls, 29:54.86) and Bella Watson (18th girls, 32:10.73).
Madison County resumes the season this Thursday, Sept. 7, when it travels to Gainesville for the North Hall Invitational.
