The Madison County boys and girls cross country teams have hit the trails in 2023 with competitive times through their first two meets of the season.

The varsity boys finished 14th of 25 teams in a loaded race of more than 170 runners at last Thursday's Flying Biscuit Invitational at North Oconee, averaging a 20:10 5K time among their qualifying participants. They remain consistent after their 13th-place finish at the North Georgia Championships on Aug. 26 to open the season.

