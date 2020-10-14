Madison County raced on a rainy Saturday in their final tuneup for the region meet.
The boys’ and girls’ Red Raider teams will now have two weeks to prepare for the Oct. 24 meet at North Oconee.
Lindley Hawks led the Red Raider girls at the Jefferson Invitational with a time of 23:48. She was followed by Lakin Wood, 23:59; Tiana Drake, 24:18; Kylie Schubert, 24:28; Olivia McClure, 25:00; Taylor Pruitt, 25:32; Vasey Askins, 26:16; and Isabelle Hanson, 28:11. The Red Raider girls finished 14th overall in the event.
Jakeem Johnson led the guys with a time of 19:00. He was followed by Aden Prickett, 19:35; Whit Barrett, 20:30; Noah Herndon, 20:48; Noah Minish, 21:29; Matthew Ward, 21:40; and Gabriel Carreno, 22:43. The Red Raider guys finished 16th overall in the event.
