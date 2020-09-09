The regular season has started for the cross country teams, but it’s all practice as far as head coach Joe Barnett is concerned. Each meet is a warm up to the region meet, with the focus of personal improvement until the big race.
“Our motto is, get better every race,” said Barnett. “Every meet we go to is a glorified practice. The region meet is the run that matters.”
The Raider runners traveled to North Oconee and got a preview Sept. 3 of what to expect when they race Oct. 24 in the region meet on the same course. Barnett said he liked what he saw from his boys’ and girls’ runners in the 23-team event that was split into multiple races.
“Overall, I was very impressed with them,” said Barnett. “Each one had a season-best time.”
Aden Prickett led the Madison County guys with a time of 19:52, finishing 16th overall in the varsity “group 2” race. Noah Minish was second on the team with a time of 21:37. Other Raider finishers were: Noah Herndon, 21:46; Whit Barrett, 22:11; Matthew Ward, 22:14; Ryan Metts, 23:06; Alex Shelton, 23:11; and Gabe McCrary, 23:26.
Kylie Schubert led the Raider girls with a time of 25:01. Tiana Drake finished close behind at 25:03 and Olvia McClure finished with a time of 25:34.
Barnett noted that Alex Shelton ran his first-ever high school 5K and gave it everything he had.
“When he crossed the finish line, he hit the ground and slide, nothing left to give,” said the coach.
Barnett said that if his teams stay focused, he feels they have a good chance to return to the state meet.
Madison County will be back in action Saturday morning at the 14-team Franklin County Pridelands Invitational, which will include traditional area rivals, such as Stephens County and Elbert County. Barnett said the Raiders haven’t raced in Franklin County in at least six years.
“We’re extremely excited and ready to go,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.