Madison County’s softball Raiders are in the thick of the region battle, trying to elbow their way into the state playoffs with the regular season winding down.
“It’s all in front of us; it’s in our own hands,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan. “Hopefully the girls are excited about that opportunity and we’re going to keep working these last two weeks and see what we get.”
The Red Raiders entered Tuesday night’s showdown with Walnut Grove at 11-11 overall and 6-6 in Region 8AAAA, putting them in fifth place overall, behind Cherokee Bluff, which sits in fourth at 8-5 in the region. Walnut Grove is in first at 13-0, followed by East Forsyth at 11-2 and North Oconee at 10-3 in second in third. East Hall is sixth at 6-8.
Madison County will host Cedar Shoals for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Red Raiders will then visit Cherokee Bluff Tuesday at 6 p.m., before hosting their final regular season game Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m., and visiting North Oconee in the season finale Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
“Those will be big games,” said Morgan of the showdowns with Cherokee Bluff and North Oconee.
Madison County split games with region opponents this past week, downing Seckinger and falling to Flowery Branch.
Bailey Smith limited Seckinger to just two hits over seven innings as Madison County downed the Jaguars, 7-1, in Danielsville Sept. 22.
The Red Raider pitcher also fanned five in the complete-game win.
Morgan said his team played gritty softball and did the little things right.
“We did what we needed to do,” he said. “I told them, that’s Madison County softball, two-out, two-strike hits, getting your bunts down and running the bases well.”
Seckinger took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when a batter reached on an error then later scored on a fielder’s choice, but Madison County answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning when Reina Metzler scored on a passed ball and Marlee Brown singled home Sam Minish. Reagan Fulcher drove home Minish on a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Mary Drayke Summers scored in the fourth inning after singling, reaching second on an error, stealing third and scoring on a throwing error. Lexi Thomas doubled home Minish and Michaela Cromer in the bottom of the fifth, and the Red Raiders added another run in the sixth when Metzler singled home Laterra Beasley.
Madison County finished with nine hits on the day, with Minish leading the way, going 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three runs scored. Metzler was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Fulcher was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Cromer was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Thomas was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Brown was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Madison County dropped a region game to Flowery Branch Monday, 7-2. The Red Raiders jumped on top 1-0 in the first inning when Cromer scored on an error by the Falcons, who then led 5-0 when Minish blasted a solo homer to center in the top of the sixth inning. The Falcons added two more in the bottom of the sixth.
Madison County was limited to three hits in the game, a homer by Minish and singles by Fulcher and Summers.
Smith, Marlee Brown and Samantha England each pitched two innings for the Red Raiders.
