Both Madison County boys’ golfers, Brayden Culberson and Blake Goodroe, broke par in the Valhalla Cup Saturday at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.
Culberson, a junior, led the way with a three-under 69 and was the tournament’s low medalist. Goodroe fired a one-under 71. The MCHS guys finished third out of 12 teams. The tournament was a “stableford” format, which awards points based on scores for each hole. An eagle is four points, a birdie is three, a par is two, a bogie is one and a double bogie or above is zero points. Madison County finished with 130 points on the day.
“Brayden had an excellent day around and on the greens,” said Red Raider head coach Tyler Berryman. “He chipped well all day and made some huge saves with his wedges. Although we stress the importance of short game, it helps when the long game is really long. Culberson had several drives over 300 yards.”
Goodroe, a freshman, was also impressive in his first career high school tournament.
“Goodroe moved steady all day long,” said Berryman. “He has a great mind for the game to be so young. He doesn’t get too excited and he doesn’t get too aggravated. Good missed a couple key putts that would have put him in the 60s, but his wedge game was great today. He made some great saves after getting into trouble on the back nine.”
Junior Sam Cox had his best all around round of his career, shooting an 88.
“A couple of bad holes put him behind,” said Berryman. “He had the most birdies and pars of his career but a couple of double bogeys hurt him.”
Senior Ethan Czaplinski finished with a 92.
“He has worked really hard on the mental part of the game by not letting one bad hole get the best of him,” said Berryman. “It was good to see him start and end strong.”
Madison County is slated to host Chestatee at Double Oaks March 6, visit Franklin County at Highland Walk Wednesday, visit Prince Avenue at Athens Country Club Thursday, play in a tournament at Apple Mountain Saturday, then host Banks County at Double Oaks March 13, before visiting Chestatee at Chicopee Woods Golf Course in Gainesville March 14.
