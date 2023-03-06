Both Madison County boys’ golfers, Brayden Culberson and Blake Goodroe, broke par in the Valhalla Cup Saturday at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.

Culberson, a junior, led the way with a three-under 69 and was the tournament’s low medalist. Goodroe fired a one-under 71. The MCHS guys finished third out of 12 teams. The tournament was a “stableford” format, which awards points based on scores for each hole. An eagle is four points, a birdie is three, a par is two, a bogie is one and a double bogie or above is zero points. Madison County finished with 130 points on the day.

