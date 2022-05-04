Madison County dropped both games of a doubleheader at Marist last week, falling in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
The Red Raiders end the season at 15-16 after playing a slew of the state’s top teams.
Head coach Chad Gillespie reflected on his team’s year after the playoff setback.
“I thought it was pretty successful,” he said. “We grew a lot. I feel we developed a fighter’s mentality. We were never out of any ballgame. I felt at times we threw the ball really well, and at times we swung the bat well, but it kind of went up and down through the season.”
Madison County ended its season against Flowery Branch, North Oconee and Marist and faced tough opponents throughout the season.
“We played the last three series of the year, we played the number one, two and probably number five team in the state to end the year. And we also played Benedictine. They played a lot of good competition.”
Gillespie said next year’s team will be more experienced, with about nine seniors. But he said the realigned region won’t be easy.
Region 8-AAAA will cover a wide geographical area, with Chestatee, North Hall, East Forsyth, East Hall and Cherokee Bluff. The other side of the region will be Madison County, Cedar Shoals, Seckinger, Walnut Grove and North Oconee. Johnson is also in the region but not playing baseball in the region.
The top three teams in each sub-region will play in a region tournament, with the region winners facing off for the one and two seeds at state, and the other teams battling for the three and four seeds.
“We’ll start summer ball here the first full week of June and just go back to the grind and try to get better,” said Gillespie.
